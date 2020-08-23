Congress crisis: Maharashtra leaders call for Rahul Gandhi's return as party president

Balasaheb Thorat, Maharastra Pradesh Congreess Committee President, says Rahul Gandhi should now lead the party.

"Rahulji should now lead the Congress. To have a courageous, sensitive and intellectually committed leader is not only the need of the Congress party, but the need of the entire country as well," he said in a press statement. He also requested "Come back Rahulji", while respecting his sentiments about the matter.

While requesting Rahul Gandhi to come back, Thorat also said under Gandhi's leadership, Congress would be the voice of millions of Indians and are determined to make history.

Noting on some of the achievements made by Sonia Gandhi during her time as president, Thorat said, "Soniaji has taken care of the large Congress family selflessly and made innumerable sacrifices for it. Under her leadership and guidance during the UPA revolutionary decisions were taken keeping the interest of the people supreme,"

Thorat also said that until Rahul Gandhi takes over as president, that Sonia Gandhi should continue as the party's leader.