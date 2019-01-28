App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress, CPI(M) to start seat sharing talks in Bengal after Left's February 3 rally: Sources

They said the parties have already been holding informal parleys, but formal talks are likely to begin after the Feburary 3 rally of the CPI(M)-led Left Front at the Brigade Parade grounds here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Discussions for seat sharing between the Congress and the CPI(M) in West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are expected to start soon, sources in the two parties said on Monday.

They said the parties have already been holding informal parleys, but formal talks are likely to begin after the Feburary 3 rally of the CPI(M)-led Left Front at the Brigade Parade grounds here.

"There have been informal talks but formally the talks are yet to begin. It will begin only after Left Front's rally at Brigade Parade ground. We are hopeful that all the issues can be resolved through talks between the two parties," a senior state Congress leader said.

According to state Congress sources, the party is keen on fighting at least 18-20 seats including Raiganj and Murshidabad, which are the only two seats that CPI(M) won in the last elections in the state.

related news

These two seats are presently the bone of contention between the two parties, sources said.

Both the seats have been strongholds of the Congress for several years but CPI(M) managed to wrest them in a four-corner contest in 2014.

Raiganj, which was a pocket borough of Congress stalwart Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi, went to CPI(M)'s Mohammad Salim in 2014. He defeated Priya Ranjan's wife and Congress nominee Deepa Dasmunshi by less than 2,000 votes.

Murshidabad was bagged by Badarroza Khan of CPI(M), who defeated Congress' Abdul Mannan Hossain by about 18,000 votes. Hossain had triumphed on this seat in 2009, trouncing CPI(M)'s Anisur Rahman.

"Any issue can be sorted out through talks. We are hopeful that every issue can be resolved. We can start at least state-level talks, however, the final decision will be taken by our party high-command," Senior Congress leader and chairman of the coordination committee, Pradip Bhattachrya, told PTI.

Leaders of both the parties feel that a joint vote share would be able to put it in a formidable position to take on the TMC and the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Currently, the TMC has 34 MPs in the state and the Congress has four. The CPI(M) and the BJP have two Lok Sabha members each.

Mamata Banerjee's TMC got 39.3 per cent votes in Bengal in 2014. CPI(M) along with its Left Front partners -- CPI, RSP and Forward Bloc -- registered 29.5 per cent votes, while Congress got 9.6 per cent vote. The BJP received 16.9 per cent votes in the state.

The BJP over the last few years has outsmarted the CPI(M) and the Congress and emerged as the main opposition of the TMC in the state.

Majority of the state Congress leaders are in favour of an informal seat sharing arrangement with the CPI(M) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

However, a Congress leader said a section of the party wants to go alone.

Party sources said a final call on the issue would be taken by its national president Rahul Gandhi.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 07:06 pm

tags #Bengal #Congress #CPI(M) #General Elections 2019 #India #Left #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.