App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 08:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress, CPI(M) students' wings 'purify' ground where Amit Shah held rally

A group of men allegedly shouted the incendiary "desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro..." (shoot the traitors) slogan near Shahid Minar ground on their way to Shah's rally.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The students' wings of the CPI(M) and the Congress on March 2 "purified" the Shahid Minar ground where Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally. The groups claimed that the "historic ground" in Kolkata had been maligned by the provocative "goli maro" slogan raised by some BJP workers while they were on their way to the rally venue on Sunday.

The Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Chhatra Parishad, students' wings of the Left party and the Congress respectively, washed the base of the Shahid Minar (Martyrs' Tower) with water and vowed not to allow communal forces disturb the harmony of the state.

"We along with the SFI jointly conducted a programme to purify the Shahid Minar ground. The historic ground had witnessed a lot of political programmes in the past but never before we had witnessed such communal rhetoric and slogans like goli maro," Congress leader Subhankar Sarkar said.

Close

A group of men allegedly shouted the incendiary "desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro..." (shoot the traitors) slogan near Shahid Minar ground on their way to Shah's rally.

related news

Three persons were arrested in this connection.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 08:06 am

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #west bengal

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.