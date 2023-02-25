 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress could have been more vocal on issues like Bilkis Bano, murder in name of cow vigilantism: Tharoor

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 11:34 PM IST

He asserted that India belongs to all and if the party does not speak up in such cases, it is only surrendering its core responsibility of standing up for India's diversity and pluralism which should be central to the Congress core message.

Addressing the 85th plenary session of the party in Nava Raipur, Shashi Tharoor said the Congress should stand up for its foundational principles. (File Photo)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said the Congress should be absolutely clear in its ideological stance in favour of an inclusive India and pointed out that party could have been more vocal on issues such as the Bilkis Bano outrage and murder in the name of cow vigilantism.

Addressing the 85th plenary session of the party in Nava Raipur, the former Union minister said the Congress should stand up for its foundational principles.

"We should be absolutely clear in our ideological stance in favour of inclusive India. The tendency to downplay some positions or avoid taking a stand on some issues in order not to alienate what we assume to be the sentiments of the majority only plays into the BJP's hands," Tharoor said.

"We must have the courage of our convictions. We could have been more vocal on the Bilkis Bano outrage, attacks on Christian churches, murder in the name of cow vigilantism, bulldozer demolition of Muslim homes and similar issues," he said.