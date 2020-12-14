Congress coterie thwarted Sharad Pawar’s PM bid twice: Praful Patel

praful_patel_42221974

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel has said that party chief Sharad Pawar couldn’t become prime minister on two occasions because of the “durbar” coterie in the Congress party against him.

“He (Pawar) strengthened his position as a ‘front-rung’ leader in the Congress in a very little time. He was surely cut off for a prime ministerial role; however the 'durbar' (nepotism) politics of Delhi put a spanner," Patel, former Union Minister and Pawar’s close aide, wrote in a newspaper article.

The article came amid speculation last week that the NCP chief may take over the leadership of the UPA from Sonia Gandhi, reportedly pitched by party ally Shiv Sena.

Pawar has however dismissed the speculation as ‘false’ news. Pawar, who turned 80 on December 12, is a Rajya Sabha member who has been a three-term chief minister of Maharashtra. Pawar has also handled defence and agriculture ministries at the Centre in the past.

Patel wrote that after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi during the 1991 Lok Sabha poll campaigning, there was a ‘strong’ thinking among leaders of the Congress party that Pawar be made the president of the party.

“However, the 'durbar' coterie opposed the idea of a strong leader and hence hatched a plan to make PV Narasimha Rao as the AICC president…He (Rao) was made the president of Congress only to oppose Pawar's candidature," Patel said.

Patel said that the Congress was very close to achieving a majority after the Lok Sabha polls held after Rajiv Gandhi's death.

"There was a big group in the party (Congress) that believed that the Prime Ministerial candidate should be young and dynamic like Pawar who has a good grip over administration...The coterie united again used or misused Sonia Gandhi's name to anoint Narsimha Rao as the PM," he wrote.

Patel wrote that former PM Narisimha Rao had had nursed animosity against Pawar.

"Pawar missed the opportunity to become a Prime Minister on two occasions. Now, if the entire Maharashtra stands by him, our unfinished dream can be fulfilled",” Patel told reporters in Mumbai on the sidelines of the NCP event to mark Pawar’s 80th birthday on December 12.

Pawar is one of the founders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a post-poll alliance in Maharashtra between the Shivsena, the NCP, and the Congress.

Patel said he had written what he saw before NCP was formed. He also wrote how Congress lost an opportunity to form the government in 1996.

"In 1996, the Congress won 145 seats. HD Deve Gowda, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav as well as Left leaders said they will support the Congress if Pawar is made PM, but Rao did not budge and Congress was forced to support Deve Gowda from outside.

When, he wrote, Rao stepped down as the Congress president, he pushed the name of Sitaram Kesri as his successor to ensure that Pawar was not selected.

Pawar had served as defence minister between June 1991 and March 1993 when PV Narasimha Rao was prime minister.

Pawar founded the NCR in 1999 citing foreign origin of Sonia Gandhi and formed the NCP. Later, he joined the Congress-led UPA government in 2004 and served as Union agriculture minister till the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.