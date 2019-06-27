App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 10:48 AM IST | Source: Mint

Congress committee reorganisation may stir up a hornet's nest in Karnataka

The exercise may see leaders consolidate their support base from districts and lead to further factionalism

Mint @moneycontrolcom

The Congress party on Wednesday said that it will complete the entire reorganization exercise of the state, district, block and booth level committees in Karnataka within the next three months.

The exercise, coming a month after the Lok Sabha poll rout, could further add to the internal troubles including an upsurge in infighting and power struggle between leaders that has split the party into several powerful factions.

“Within three weeks PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) body should be reconstituted,” KC Venugopal, Congress general secretary (Organisation) and Karnataka in charge said on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

“There should be a strict guideline as far as the office bearer’s selection is concerned. It should be strictly on merit basis that office bearers should be selected,” he added.

related news

The entire Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), barring its President (Dinesh Gundu Rao) and working president (Eshwar Khandre), was dissolved on 19 June as it presented the party with the perfect opportunity to reorganise after the Lok Sabha poll rout and also carry out the exercise after almost seven years.

But the selection could be harder than the party may imagine, according to multiple Congress leaders and workers as identifying and punishing cadre who campaigned against the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition’s interests, is only likely to add to its piled up problems.

The exercise could also see leaders consolidate their support base from districts and lead to further factionalism with each of them demanding more representation.

A large section of the party, especially from south Karnataka, had publicly expressed its displeasure against the coalition and its decision to jointly fight the parliamentary elections.

Cadre and leaders of both JD(S) and Congress, unable to overcome their traditional rivalry and differences, worked against the coalition and handing the advantage to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that bagged 25 out of 28 parliamentary seats in Karnataka. JD(S) and Congress won just one seat each.

“We have information on who has done what and will these inputs (during the selection process),” Dinesh Gundu Rao, the state Congress president said, adding that “loyalty, experience and merit” will be the only criteria. The Congress party is also contemplating the creation of panchayat level committee between booth and block level, Venugopal said.

The overwhelming differences between the workers of the two parties, however, is a task both outfits have not been able to manage in the last one year. Though the two parties have a state and national level alliance, it had not extended this to the local urban local body (ULB) polls that runs of risk of aggravating its cadre further. The two parties share a bitter and bloody past, especially in parts of south Karnataka, and have been unable to overcome these differences.

The senior leadership of the party carried out a series of review meetings that was aimed to determine the exact causes of the parliamentary poll rout in Karnataka. The party also said that it will carry out state level leadership training camps to discuss the failures of the party, how to strengthen and moving forward.

Several senior leaders of the party have publicly admitted that fighting the elections with the JD(S) was indeed a “grave mistake”.

The dissent within the Congress and displeasure of not landing a ministerial berth in the HD Kumaraswamy-led cabinet, has seen the government crawl the past year just trying to keep afloat while other more serious issues like deepening agrarian crisis, drought, lack of jobs and investments being sidelined.

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 10:46 am

