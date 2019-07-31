App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress committed to justice for Unnao victim and her family, says Priyanka Gandhi

Amid the uproar over the accident case of the Unnao rape survivor, Priyanka Gandhi also said the "strands are now coming apart" and the names of BJP leaders and the police cover-up are coming to the fore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Declaring that the Congress is committed to justice for the Unnao rape survivor, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on July 31 said the harassment of the young woman's entire family was not possible without protection from those in power.

Amid the uproar over the accident case of the Unnao rape survivor, Priyanka Gandhi also said the "strands are now coming apart" and the names of BJP leaders and the police cover-up are coming to the fore.

The Unnao rape case and the harassment of the entire family of the rape victim was not possible without protection from those in power, she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Close

"The Congress is committed to justice. We will fight this strongly," she said.

The CBI has booked suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 others on murder charges in the accident case of the Unnao rape survivor.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.