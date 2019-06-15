App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2019 08:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress CMs meet over dinner, discuss issues to be raised at Niti Aayog meet

The chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states are expected to raise key farmers issues and also share the benefits of the loan waiver scheme implemented by them at the Niti Aayog meeting, sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A day before the Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi, four chief ministers of Congress-ruled states met over dinner and discussed key issues that they will raise at the meet. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath hosted the dinner at his residence where Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry Chief Minister Narayansamy were present. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh could not make it for the dinner.

The chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states are expected to raise key farmers issues and also share the benefits of the loan waiver scheme implemented by them at the Niti Aayog meeting, sources said.

Apart from the issues the Congress chief ministers will raise at the meeting, the sources said at the dinner the leaders also discussed the situation arising out of the Lok Sabha poll debacle and party president Rahul Gandhi's offer to resign.

Close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Saturday chair the fifth meeting of the Niti Aayog's Governing Council which will focus on issues like the drought situation, farm distress, rain water harvesting and preparedness for Kharif crops.

related news

Niti Aayog to hold first Governing Council meet under Modi 2.0 on June 15: Here's all you need to know

The five-point agenda for the meeting also includes aspirational districts programme, transforming agriculture and security related issues with special focus on left wing extremism (LWE) districts, an official statement said.

The meeting, to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be attended by chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, several Union ministers and senior government officials.

This will be the first governing council meeting under the new Modi government.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 15, 2019 08:09 am

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.