HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress claims WhatsApp alerted Priyanka Gandhi about possible hacking of phone

The party, however, did not say exactly when Gandhi received the message

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress on November 3 claimed that senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi had received a message from WhatsApp informing her that her phone was suspected to have been hacked.

The party, however, did not say exactly when Gandhi received the message.

"I want to tell that Priyanka Gandhi also received a similar message from WhatsApp around the same time," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, responding to a question about Praful Patel and Mamata Banerjee receiving messages from the Facebook-owned messaging platform.

Gandhi received the message around the same time when WhatsApp was sending similar messages to those whose phones were allegedly hacked, Surjewala said.

First Published on Nov 3, 2019 05:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi

