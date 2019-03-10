App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress claims Mehul Choksi seeking registration of new company in UK, targets Modi govt

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is accused of defrauding the state-run Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,000 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress claimed on March 10 that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has applied for registration of a new company in the United Kingdom and asked the Narendra Modi government how serious were its efforts for his extradition.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said Choksi had applied for the registration in the UK of his company with its principal address in Dubai (UAE) only three days ago and asked whether the Modi government knew about it.

He also released purported documents in support of his claim.

Claiming that the Modi dispensation was facing an imminent defeat in the coming parliamentary election, the Congress leader said the government must tell the people if it knew about Choksi's move. "Also, if agencies like CBI and Enforcement Directorate(ED) made any effort to extradite him," he told a press conference.

related news

The Congress spokesperson also alleged that a "powerful person", who benefited from Choksi, was protecting him.

"Who has benefited from Choksi and who is this important, powerful man who is saving him. Why the Modi government applied for extradition of Choksi from Antigua with which India has no extradition treaty," he questioned.

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is accused of defrauding the state-run Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,000 crore.

He fled the country last year after the scam came to light. He has subsequently taken up citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda.

Khera also asked whether it was a coincidence that Nirav Modi was seen moving around freely in London, and one-two days ago Choksi got his "shell company" registered there.

Referring to the BJP's slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", Khera said the government's real intention was "Bhagodon Ke Saath, Bhagodon Ka Vikas' (helping fugitives to prosper).

Nirav Modi, 48, was tracked down to a three-bedroom flat occupying half of a floor of the landmark Centre Point tower block of luxury apartments, where rent is estimated to be around 17,000 pounds a month, 'The Daily Telegraph' reported. He was also reported to have started a business in the UK.
First Published on Mar 10, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Nirav Modi #PNB #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Assam Election Dates: State to Vote in Three Phases from April 11 to 2 ...

Tamil Nadu Bypolls: By-elections to 18 Seats to be Held Along With LS ...

Amarinder Singh Welcomes ECI Advisory Against Displaying Photos of Def ...

Bypoll Dates: 34 By-elections to be Held Across 12 States Along with L ...

Election Commission Launches Suvidha App for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Sterling Urges Manchester City to Clinch Quadruple

No Simultaneous Assembly Polls in J&K, Omar Abdullah Says It’s ‘Su ...

Congress Welcomes Declaration of Lok Sabha Election Schedule

Jennifer Lopez is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez, Free Solo Turns Out to be ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rising demand for hooch during elections, used to influence voters, in ...

Ethiopian Airlines plane crash kills all 157 on board; flight went dow ...

Nitin Gadkari asserts he does not have prime ministerial ambitions, sa ...

Shraddha Srinath on her Bollywood debut in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan ...

ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by N ...

Qualcomm seeks $31 million in damages from Apple for violating intelle ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

Nayantara Sahgal on her new book The Fate of Butterflies, the times we ...

Premier League: Manchester United, having rediscovered their character ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding: Juhi Chawla, Vidhu Vinod Chopra am ...

Sunil Gavaskar not happy with JSCA naming a stand after MS Dhoni, here ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Mohali: Peter Hands ...

Chhapaak: Here's Deepika Padukone's process of getting into her charac ...

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez finally exchange rings!

Rishi Kapoor says 'Pakistan should join hands with India to root out t ...

Arya and Sayyeshaa wedding: The happy couple is all smiles at their we ...

Brahmastra: Director Ayan Mukerji shares a photo of Ranbir Kapoor from ...

India vs Australia fourth ODI: Shikhar Dhawan strikes his 16th ODI cen ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.