Congress chief Sonia Gandhi meets D K Shivakumar in Tihar jail, enquires about his welfare

Congress president Sonia Gandhi today met Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in Tihar jail and enquired about his welfare.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Shivakumar on September 3 in a money laundering case. He is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.
According to sources, Gandhi was accompanied by Congress general secretary Ambika Soni.
Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA in Karnataka, was booked along with Haumanthaiah -- an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi -- and others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The case was based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and ''hawala'' transactions worth crores or rupees.
