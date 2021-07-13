MARKET NEWS

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi calls Parliamentary strategy group meet on July 14

Among those who will attend the July 14 meeting are Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

PTI
July 13, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi (File image: PTI)

Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, which starts July 19, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of the party''s Parliamentary strategy group on Wednesday, sources said.

Besides them deputy leaders of Congress in both houses -- Anand Sharma and Gaurav Gogoi -- and chief whips Jairam Ramesh and K Suresh, and Ravneet Bittu will be part of the meeting.

During the virtual meeting, the party will evolve its strategy in cornering the government on key issues such as price rise, inflation and high petrol and diesel prices, besides the Covid situation and the state of the economy.

The Congress will also raise the issue of alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal after the French initiated a probe into it.

Leaders termed the meeting as routine as it is held ahead of every session of Parliament.
first published: Jul 13, 2021 08:21 am

