Congress chief Rahul Gandhi promises direct cash transfer at Jan Akrosh rally in Gujarat

Addressing the Jan Akrosh Rally, Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of corruption in the Rafale deal.

He said, "PM Modi took money from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force and gave it to Anil Ambani."

He even cited the French President saying he was asked to take the project away from HAL and give it to Anil Ambani. "We are not the only ones chanting 'chowkidar chor hai', everyone in France is chanting the mantra too," he added.

Taking his attack on the Rafale deal a step further, Rahul Gandhi said that is not the only "theft" that has happened in the country under PM Modi. "It has happened in granting land and water resources," he said.

"On the one hand, farmers demand farm loan waivers, and on the other, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said they won't waive farm loans. Meanwhile, loans of Anil Ambani (Rs 45,ooo crore) , Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi (Rs 35,000 crore) and Vijay Mallya (Rs 10,000 crore) have been waived. What explains this?" asked a furious Gandhi.



Reiterating that Congress has waived off loans in the three states that they recently won, Rahul Gandhi said they planned to do the same in Gujarat if the party was voted to power. "Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh CM) did it in 6 hours and Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan CM) did it in 2 days," he said.

He accused the BJP of crying foul over the dearth of money in government coffers and spending it recklessly on the industrial corridor and the bullet train. "It's not about money, it is about justice. And the tribal community and farmers deserve justice,"Gandhi said.

He attacked the Narendra Modi-led BJP government for "ruining the MSMEs in Gujarat" because of the rollout of demonetisation and GST (Goods and Services Tax). Gandhi said, "Did you see Anil Ambani stand in the queue? While farmers, tribals, service class people were standing in the queue, rich businessmen were busy converting their black money to white behind closed doors."

He even alleged that Jay Shah, son of BJP President Amit Shah, converted Rs 700 crore worth of black money to white.

Accusing the BJP government of "humiliating the farmer by giving them Rs 17 a day", he said it was the Congress party that had rolled out schemes like MNREGA, Land Acquisition Act, and schemes to protect the tribal community.

"It was under the Congress government that the Green Revolution, the White Revolution and the computer boom happened. This time, we are going to do something more revolutionary and historic! We will bring in the concept of guaranteed income," Rahul Gandhi said.

He assured that if voted to power, the Congress party will directly transfer money into the accounts of the poor.

Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.