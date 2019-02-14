Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi promises direct cash transfer at Jan Akrosh rally in Gujarat

Blaming the BJP government of "humiliating the farmer by giving them Rs 17 a day", he said it was the Congress that had rolled out schemes like MNREGA, Land Acquisition Act and schemes to protect the tribal community

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Addressing the Jan Akrosh Rally, Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of corruption in the Rafale deal.

He said, "PM Modi took money from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force and gave it to Anil Ambani."

He even cited the French President saying he was asked to take the project away from HAL and give it to Anil Ambani. "We are not the only ones chanting 'chowkidar chor hai', everyone in France is chanting the mantra too," he added.

Taking his attack on the Rafale deal a step further, Rahul Gandhi said that is not the only "theft" that has happened in the country under PM Modi. "It has happened in granting land and water resources," he said.

related news

"On the one hand, farmers demand farm loan waivers, and on the other, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said they won't waive farm loans. Meanwhile, loans of Anil Ambani (Rs 45,ooo crore) , Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi (Rs 35,000 crore) and Vijay Mallya (Rs 10,000 crore) have been waived. What explains this?" asked a furious Gandhi.

Reiterating that Congress has waived off loans in the three states that they recently won, Rahul Gandhi said they planned to do the same in Gujarat if the party was voted to power. "Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh CM) did it in 6 hours and Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan CM) did it in 2 days," he said.

He accused the BJP of crying foul over the dearth of money in government coffers and spending it recklessly on the industrial corridor and the bullet train. "It's not about money, it is about justice. And the tribal community and farmers deserve justice,"Gandhi said.

He attacked the Narendra Modi-led BJP government for "ruining the MSMEs in Gujarat" because of the rollout of demonetisation and GST (Goods and Services Tax).  Gandhi said, "Did you see Anil Ambani stand in the queue? While farmers, tribals, service class people were standing in the queue, rich businessmen were busy converting their black money to white behind closed doors."

He even alleged that Jay Shah, son of BJP President Amit Shah, converted Rs 700 crore worth of black money to white.

Accusing the BJP government of "humiliating the farmer by giving them Rs 17 a day", he said it was the Congress party that had rolled out schemes like MNREGA, Land Acquisition Act, and schemes to protect the tribal community.

"It was under the Congress government that the Green Revolution, the White Revolution and the computer boom happened. This time, we are going to do something more revolutionary and historic! We will bring in the concept of guaranteed income," Rahul Gandhi said.

He assured that if voted to power, the Congress party will directly transfer money into the accounts of the poor.

Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 05:11 pm

tags #Congress President Rahul Gandhi #farm loan waiver #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Prime Minister Narendra Modi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.