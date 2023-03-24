 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge holds meeting with opposition leaders day after Rahul Gandhi's conviction

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST

Besides the Congress, senior leaders of parties such as the DMK, National Conference, RSP, VCK, JDU, CPI(M), SP, SS, IUML, AAP and CPI attended the meeting at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge's office inside Parliament complex.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File image)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday held a meeting with opposition leaders and deliberated on the strategy going forward in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case.

The opposition parties have also sought time from President Droupadi Murmu on Friday afternoon to raise the matter with her.

A court in Surat on Thursday sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in the case filed against him over his "Modi surname" remarks.