Congress celebrating corruption: BJP after SC's bail to Chidambaram

Stating that P Chidambaram has joined the "Out On Bail Club", the BJP on Wednesday said the Congress' reaction following the Supreme Court's bail to the former minister in a money laundering case was a "classic case" of the party celebrating corruption. Taking a dig at the opposition party, the BJP went on to name leaders such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"Classic case of @INCIndia 'Celebrating Corruption'!! So finally Chidambaram too joins the long list of “OOBC(Out On Bail Club)” in the Congress ..He joins the coveted Club,some members of which are:1)Sonia Gandhi 2)Rahul Gandhi 3)Robert Vadra 4)Motilal Vohra 5)Bhupinder Hooda 6)Sashi Tharoor Etc Etc," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Twitter.