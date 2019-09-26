App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress CEC meets for Maharashtra Assembly polls; names of 100 candidates cleared so far

The CEC, at its meeting a few days ago, had given clearance to about 65 candidates while on Thursday, consensus was reached on over 30 names, sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Central Election Committee of the Congress on Thursday met for a second time to select candidates for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls and is learnt to have finalised nominees in about 100 constituencies so far.

After the CEC meeting, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Balasaheb Thorat told reporters that the names for 45 seats sent by the screening committee were discussed and 32 were approved.

The sources said the names of candidates for the remaining seats will also be finalised soon.

related news

Of the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, the Congress and the NCP have decided to contest 125 each, leaving the rest for smaller allies.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 09:45 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Politics

