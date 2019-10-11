App
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 08:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress carrying forward Pakistan agenda in India: BJP

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said a political party has the prime responsibility to contest the elections to represent the masses but as it fails to do so, the Election Commission must take essential steps to disaffiliate the party.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP demanded cancellation of the Congress's registration, claiming that it is carrying forward nothing but the agenda of Pakistan through its block development council (BDC) poll boycott call in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Congress is carrying forward nothing but the agenda of Pakistan through its BDC poll boycott call. The registration of Congress party should be cancelled with immediate effect for its repeated acts to weaken the institutions of democracy," he told reporters here.

Raina said the Congress has carried forward the agenda put forth by Hurriyat, separatists, and the enemies of the nation, through its actions and hence proved itself to be a "traitor by bringing bad name to the country".

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government and the EC are taking essential steps for strengthening democracy at the grassroots level in the country by empowering the Panchayati Raj system, but the "Congress is busy in complying with the boycott agenda given by Pakistan for Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh".

He said through the BDC polls, sarpanchs and the panchs are being empowered to develop their areas according to the latest requirements and needs of masses due to the efforts of the Modi government, but the Congress is trying to play the foul part.

Raina said the Congress, NC and the PDP has betrayed the country by giving this boycott call.

First Published on Oct 11, 2019 08:40 am

tags #India #Politics

