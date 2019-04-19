Congress candidate from Lucknow asks Shatrughan Sinha to campaign against wife Poonam

The Lucknow Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh has brought a challenge for Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha. His party member has asked him to campaign against Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate and his wife Poonam Sinha.

Former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha had rebelled against the party and joined the Congress on April 6. Ten days later, his wife Poonam joined the SP on April 16. She has been fielded against Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow parliamentary seat.



Congress MP candidate for Lucknow, Pramod Krishnam, said: "Shatrughan Sinha has come here and fulfilled his duty as a husband, but I would like to tell him that he should now campaign for his party and fulfill his political dharma."

On April 18, Poonam filed her nomination papers as the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the seat, which goes to polls on May 6. Her husband, Shatrughan Sinha, was present during the filing of the nomination as well as the roadshow, which was taken out from the party office.

On the presence of Shatrughan Sinha for the nomination of his wife and SP candidate, Congress nominee from the seat Acharya Pramod Krishnam said he should now campaign for him. “Shatrughan Sinha has come here and fulfilled his duty as a husband, but I would like to tell him that he should now campaign for his party and fulfill his political dharma,” veteran seer-turned-politician Acharya Pramod told news agency ANI.

He also filed his nomination on April 18.