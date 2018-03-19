App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 19, 2018 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress can fulfil the dream of a new India: Party general secretary

He also said that the party's leadership has worked out a realistic road map based on people's aspirations as it moves forward.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress will be able to fulfil the dream of a ‘new India' in a true sense with the support of the youth, party general secretary C P Joshi said today.

He also said that the party's leadership has worked out a realistic road map based on people's aspirations as it moves forward.

"The Congress is an umbrella institution, which takes along each section of the society. With the support of new young generation, the party will be able to fulfil the dream of a new India in a true sense,” Joshi said in the statement.

In a bid to boost the morale of ordinary Congress workers and to attract youngsters to the party, Congress president Rahul Gandhi earlier said he would break the twin walls between party leaders and workers and between the political system and the youth. He was speaking at the party's plenary session which concluded here today.

“The Congress president and our leader Sonia Gandhi have a redefined vision and set a clear road map for the party to expand,” Joshi added.

tags #Politics

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC