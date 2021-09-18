MARKET NEWS

Congress calls meeting of Punjab MLAs on September 18 as infighting continues

The meeting comes days after about 40 party MLAs wrote to the central leadership, saying Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had failed to get going on its 18-point must-do list

Moneycontrol News
September 18, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The Congress has on September 18 evening called a meeting of its party MLAs in Punjab after a string of appointments failed to quell infighting in the party’s state unit ahead of next year’s assembly election.

The meeting is being seen as yet another attempt to put pressure on the party leadership to change the chief minister ahead of the assembly elections.

It come days after about 40 party MLAs wrote to the central leadership, complaining about Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, demanding a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) be convened.

The MLAs alleged that the Chief Minister had done nothing to fulfil the 18-point programme issued by the party high command.

“The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the Congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the CLP of Punjab. Accordingly, a meeting of the CLP has been convened at 5.00 p.m. on 18th September at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee office,” Harish Rawat, All India Congress Committee in-charge of Punjab affairs, tweeted on September 17.

Congress leaders Harish Chaudhary and  Ajay Maken have been reportedly rushed to the state capital Chandigarh as AICC observers.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who continues to target the chief minister, retweeted Rawat and informed about the meeting in another tweet as well.

Sidhu, who has been the most vocal critic of the chief minister, was named the state party chief in July but he continues to queer the pitch, fancying his chances to emerge as the CM candidate.

At least four ministers—Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria and Charanjit Channi—apart from some MLAs have questioned Singh’s leadership.

In the 117-member Punjab Assembly, the Congress has 80 seats.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Harish Rawat #India #Navjot Sidhu #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Politics #Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh #Punjab Congress
first published: Sep 18, 2021 10:51 am

