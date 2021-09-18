Congress calls meeting of Punjab MLAs on September 18 as infighting continues

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The Congress has on September 18 evening called a meeting of its party MLAs in Punjab after a string of appointments failed to quell infighting in the party’s state unit ahead of next year’s assembly election.

The meeting is being seen as yet another attempt to put pressure on the party leadership to change the chief minister ahead of the assembly elections.

It come days after about 40 party MLAs wrote to the central leadership, complaining about Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, demanding a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) be convened.

The MLAs alleged that the Chief Minister had done nothing to fulfil the 18-point programme issued by the party high command.

“The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the Congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the CLP of Punjab. Accordingly, a meeting of the CLP has been convened at 5.00 p.m. on 18th September at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee office,” Harish Rawat, All India Congress Committee in-charge of Punjab affairs, tweeted on September 17.

Congress leaders Harish Chaudhary and Ajay Maken have been reportedly rushed to the state capital Chandigarh as AICC observers.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who continues to target the chief minister, retweeted Rawat and informed about the meeting in another tweet as well.



As per the AICC directive, Congress Legislative Party meeting has been convened at @INCPunjab PPCC Office, Chandigarh on 18 September 2021 (Saturday) 5 PM.

Sidhu, who has been the most vocal critic of the chief minister, was named the state party chief in July but he continues to queer the pitch, fancying his chances to emerge as the CM candidate.

At least four ministers—Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria and Charanjit Channi—apart from some MLAs have questioned Singh’s leadership.

In the 117-member Punjab Assembly, the Congress has 80 seats.