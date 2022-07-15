Congress, BSP workers join Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttarakhand

A large number of Congress and BSP workers joined the BJP at the state party office here on Friday in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state unit chief of the saffron party, Madan Kaushik, and former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank".

Prominent among those who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were former state Congress vice-president Subhash Chaudhary, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) general secretary Satish Kumar and former PCC secretary Mohammad Yunus.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secretary Yogesh Kumar, Virendra Singh, and former district party chief Mahavir Singh also joined the saffron party. Welcoming them into the BJP fold, Kaushik and Dhami said their joining will further strengthen the party.

"The BJP is different from other political parties. For the BJP, politics is a means to serve people. Impressed by the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more and more people are joining the BJP," Dhami said.