Congress blowing Pakistan's trumpet more than that of India: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 7 alleged that the Congress, through its manifesto, is blowing the trumpet of Pakistan more than that of India.

Addressing a rally, Modi also noted that Congress had claimed no one could tamper with Article 370 of the Constitution, an assertion which Pakistan agreed to.

"Congress is helping spread propaganda of Pakistan across the world... Congress' hypocrisy document seems to blow the trumpet of Pakistan more than that of India," he said.

Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state.

"The Congress stands with those who want separate prime ministers for India and Jammu and Kashmir," Modi said.

Polling for the two Lok Sabha seats in Manipur will be held on April 11 and April 18.