App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress blames Centre's 'failed' policies for depreciation of rupee

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the failed "Modinomics" has dealt a body blow to the economy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress today blamed the "failed" economic policies of the Narendra Modi government for the depreciation of Indian rupee to a record low of Rs 71 against the dollar, adding that the country's economy was sinking under the current dispensation.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the failed "Modinomics" has dealt a body blow to the economy.

"The truth is that the Modi government has systematically weakened our economy and deliberate accidents like the 'Disaster of Demonetisation', implementation of a 'flawed' Goods and Services Tax (GST), weakening the banking sector and 'tax terrorism' are squarely responsible for this," he said.

"The rupee is in ICU. the Modi government is in the last lap. All the tall promises made by Narendra Modi during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections have disappeared from the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) narrative," Surjewala said.

related news

"What the Congress could not achieve in 60 years, Modi and his flawed economic policies have achieved in just 60 months. Poor domestic policies are the only reason for the plunging value of the rupee," he said in a statement.

Taking a dig at Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who had extolled the Centre's demonetisation drive in a blog recently, the Congress spokesperson said, "Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is busy writing long-winding blogs to score political points and has completely ignored the seriousness of falling rupee.

Surjewala said the Centre's policies have widened the Current Account Deficit (CAD), thereby, negatively impacting the rupee value vis-a-vis the dollar.

The CAD could go up to 2.8 percent of the GDP for the current fiscal, compared to 1.9 percent in the last fiscal due to widening trade deficit, he said.

"The rupee has lost almost 10 per cent of its value in 2018 itself. It has become Asia's weakest currency under the Modi dispensation," Surjewala said.

The Congress leader also alleged that foreign investors were consistently losing confidence in government policies and the incoming "Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) since April, 2018 is on a downward spiral".

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) annual report, 2017, he said, testified that net exports have dipped since the Modi government took over.

Surjewala added that with imports expected to become costlier due to the exchange rate, one could expect a higher oil import bill in the future, thus translating into higher prices of petrol and diesel.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 04:42 pm

tags #Congress #Economy #India #Politics

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.