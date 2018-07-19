App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 08:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress, BJP spar over cancellation of visits by PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress sparred over the flood-like situation in Gujarat, questioning cancellation of visits by each other's top leaders due to heavy rains.

While senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil questioned the postponement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat visit on July 20, BJP's Bharat Pandya pointed out that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had also cancelled his visit.

In a letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Gohil said that Modi should come here notwithstanding the rains.

"Since the PM has already planned his Gujarat visit on July 20, he should convert this political program into an official visit and meet the affected people on the ground," said the national spokesperson of the Congress.

Yesterday, Rupani announced that Modi's visit of July 20 has been postponed due to the heavy rains. Modi was supposed to visit Valsad, Junagadh and Gandhinagar.

Responding to Gohil, BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said the Congress should give the same advise to Rahul Gandhi.

The Gujarat Congress had announced that Gandhi will visit the state on July 16 and 17, but due to incessant rains in Saurashtra region, the visit was cancelled.

"Before giving advise to the PM, Gohil should have first advised Rahul Gandhi not to cancel his visit," Pandya said.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 08:45 am

