App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress, BJP MLAs demand cancellation of Question Hour to discuss farmer's issue

Speaker P K Amat adjourned the House till 3 PM in two phases, first for one hour and later till post lunch session.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The proceedings of the Odisha Assembly was disrupted on February 6 as opposition Congress and BJP MLAs raised the farmers issue and demanded the cancellation of the Question Hour.

Speaker P K Amat adjourned the House till 3 PM in two phases, first for one hour and later till post lunch session.

Soon after the House made obituary reference to Aska MP Ladu Kishore Swain, the BJP and Congress members raised farmer issues and Mandi irregularities.

They rushed to the well of the House demanding cancellation of Question Hour for a discussion on the issues.

The treasury bench members on their part stood near their seats demanding Special Category status for Odisha.

The House also condoled death of freedom fighter and former MLA Priyanath Dey.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.