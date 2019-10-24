App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 166
INC+ : 92

Need 53 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 35

Need 11 more seats to win

INC : 32

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 11:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress, BJP leading in three seats each out of six Assembly bypolls in Gujarat

In Bayad (Arvalli), BJP candidate Dhavalsinh Zala trailing behind Congress' Jasu Patel by over 6,600 votes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE updates, Haryana Assembly Polls: Check constituency-wise poll-results, candidates, winners, losers
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE updates, Haryana Assembly Polls: Check constituency-wise poll-results, candidates, winners, losers

In Radhanpur (Patan district), OBC leader and BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor trailing behind Congress' Raghu Desai by 3,000 votes.

In Bayad (Arvalli), BJP candidate Dhavalsinh Zala trailing behind Congress' Jasu Patel by over 6,600 votes.

In Amraiwadi seat of Ahmedabad, Congress' Dharmendra Patel leading over BJP's Jagdish Patel by more than 200 votes.

Close
In Tharad (Banaskantha), Kheralu (Mehsana) and Lunawada (Mahisagar) seats, the BJP candidates are leading their rivals.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 10:54 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.