Congress, BJP leading in three seats each out of six Assembly bypolls in Gujarat

In Radhanpur (Patan district), OBC leader and BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor trailing behind Congress' Raghu Desai by 3,000 votes.

In Bayad (Arvalli), BJP candidate Dhavalsinh Zala trailing behind Congress' Jasu Patel by over 6,600 votes.

In Amraiwadi seat of Ahmedabad, Congress' Dharmendra Patel leading over BJP's Jagdish Patel by more than 200 votes.