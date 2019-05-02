Congress, BJP acting against SP-BSP alliance: Mayawati

Addressing an election rally in Barabanki on May 1 , Congress President Rahul Gandi had alleged that control of Mayawati and Akhilesh was in hands of PM Narendra Modi.
BSP chief Mayawati on May 2 accused the BJP and Congress of having a tacit understanding and unitedly working against the SP-BSP alliance. Congressmen think it is not a problem if BJP candidates win elections but SP-BSP alliance candidates should not win polls, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged.
"Like BJP, Congress has started talking absurd about the SP-BSP alliance. It is clear that both (Cong and BJP) have a tacit understanding and are contesting against our alliance unitedly," Mayawati said here.
