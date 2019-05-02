App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress, BJP acting against SP-BSP alliance: Mayawati

Addressing an election rally in Barabanki on May 1 , Congress President Rahul Gandi had alleged that control of Mayawati and Akhilesh was in hands of PM Narendra Modi.

BSP chief Mayawati on May 2 accused the BJP and Congress of having a tacit understanding and unitedly working against the SP-BSP alliance. Congressmen think it is not a problem if BJP candidates win elections but SP-BSP alliance candidates should not win polls, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged.

"Like BJP, Congress has started talking absurd about the SP-BSP alliance. It is clear that both (Cong and BJP) have a tacit understanding and are contesting against our alliance unitedly," Mayawati said here.

"In the past five years, did the SP or BSP take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly? Did you hear any statement from Mayawati or Mulayam Singh Yadav? See, I am not scared of Narendra Modi. I don't care. If someone is scared, it is Narendra Modi. But the controller of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav is in the hands of Narendra Modi," Rahul had said.
