    Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to enter Andhra Pradesh

    Flanked by former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and top leaders of the party, Gandhi resumed the march from Rampura here in the morning after a night halt.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 14, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST
    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will enter Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Flanked by former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and top leaders of the party, Gandhi resumed the march from Rampura here in the morning after a night halt.

    The former Congress president will have a brief stay at Obalapuram in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, party workers said. "Another remarkable day at hand! Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka - wherever the #BharatJodoYatra goes, love follows. Join us as we briefly step into Andhra Pradesh for another action-packed day," the Bharat Jodo Yatra team posted on its Twitter handle.

    After a brief stay in Andhra Pradesh, Gandhi would return to Karnataka later in the day. According to Congress office bearers, Rahul Gandhi would enter Andhra Pradesh through the Jajirakallu toll plaza, where he would halt till 4.30 pm and then resume onwards.

    The Congress leader will also halt for a while in Obalapuram village in the evening. After returning to Karnataka, the Wayanad MP will stay at Halakundhi Math in Ballari district for the night.

    As the march started from Rampura, festoons, banners, posters and Congress flags were seen along its route. Many people shook hands with Gandhi, hugged him and interacted with him.

    The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on September 30 and will exit the state on October 20 after covering 511 km in 21 days. The yatra is aimed at uniting India against the divisive forces.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Andhra Pradesh #Bharat Jodo Yatra #Congress #India #Politics
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 08:41 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.