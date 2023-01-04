 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes journey on second day of Uttar Pradesh leg

PTI
Jan 04, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

Anshu Awasthi, spokesperson for the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Mavikalan from Delhi prior to the yatra's resumption.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey at 6 am on Wednesday after halting for the night at Mavikalan here.

Rahul Gandhi was again seen wearing the white T-shirt that he has sported for much of the journey. Senior Congress leaders, including former Union minister Jairam Ramesh and the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Brijlal Khabri, were also present.

Scores of people carrying the Tricolor joined the yatra as it made its way through.

The yatra entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday via Ghaziabad's Loni border after a nine-day break. It will travel though Uttar Pradesh for two days and will enter Haryana's Panipat by Thursday evening via Baghpat and Shamli.

The march left from Delhi's Kashmiri Gate on Tuesday morning. Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometers on entering Uttar Pradesh.