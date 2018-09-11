App
Politics
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress' Bharat bandh slogan was 'long live Modi', claims BJP

The saffron party posted a video on social media showing some Congress workers erroneously saying "Rahul Gandhi murdabad"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: BJP Twitter account
Image: BJP Twitter account

On a day when opposition parties staged a nationwide shutdown to protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) posted a video to embarrass Congress.

The BJP, on September 10, posted a video showing multiple instances of alleged Congress workers reportedly raising slogans of ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’ and ‘Rahul Gandhi Murdabad’ duirng the Bharat bandh protests.

The party posted the 31-second video on Twitter with the caption: “Congress's slogan for #BharatBandh: Rahul Gandhi Murdabad. Narendra Modi Zindabad. Don't believe us? Watch this!”

The video shows a group of people — one of them holding a Congress flag — raising slogans, saying "zindabad (long live)" after the prime minister's name.

In another clip, some workers could be heard saying "murdabad (down with)" when one of them called out Rahul Gandhi's name.

However, the Congress workers seemed to have realised their gaffe.

The Congress party did not respond to the tweet.

Both Congress and the BJP were locked in a social media battle after the saffron party posted graphs showing the rise in fuel price over the past decade.

Congress joined social media user in criticising the BJP. The party retweeted BJP's graph saying, “When you have to hide a 343 percent increase in taxes, but do not know how. Even we could not resist retweeting this.”
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 02:08 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

