Congress banks on Citizenship Act protests to reconnect with students, youth: Report

The Congress is hoping to lap up the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests across India to reconnect with India's youth, particularly the student community, and spread the message that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is at "war" with its own people, Hindustan Times has reported.

According to the report, the party's bid comes after the youth and the students had moved away from the party post the 2011 anti-corruption movement launched by social activist Anna Hazare.

"This is the time to reconnect with the youth. We, as a political party, have made our position very clear that we stand with the students in protecting our Constitution and the country," a party leader told the newspaper.

According to the report, the party has activated both its youth and student's wing to build a movement on the twin issues of CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"This injured nation calls for an end to all the violence perpetrated to its people. The war is at our doorsteps, it is here, it is now. Fight, speak up, do not be a mute spectator," Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said, adding that his organisation would play a role in channelising the protesters by going to every nook and corner with a message to "save" the Constitution and the nation.

"The Youth Congress will not rest until the wrongs of this fascist regime has been made right. Let the government understand the protest over police barbarism in Jamia is the spark of a flame that will eventually burn down BJP," Srinivas added.

Another senior Congress leader told the newspaper that the party is not worried about being labelled as "anti-national"— like it was during th 2016 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protests— because the context this time is different and the protests have spread to different campuses across the country.