Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress attacks Modi government over report that Nirav Modi living in swanky London apartment

The British daily Telegraph reported that billionaire diamond tycoon, accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, has been tracked down by it to an 8 million pound apartment in London's West End.

Slamming the Modi government over a news report that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi was living in a swanky apartment in London, the Congress on March 9 alleged fugitives had looted Rs 1 lakh crore from Indian banks but not even one has been caught in five years.

Read:  Indian diamond billionaire Nirav Modi tracked down to swanky London apartment: Report

"Fugitive Nirav Modi has been seen enjoying in London, living in a Rs 75 crore flat and wearing a 10,000 pound jacket," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

"First loot Rs 23,000 crore from banks, then run away from the country without any checks, mock the CBI and the ED and then make a comfortable home in a Rs 75 crore flat. (Narendra) Modi is there, so it is possible," he claimed.

It seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running a "bank fraudsters settlement company" for the likes of Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, Surjewala alleged.

"Fugitives looted Rs 1 lakh crore from Indian banks but you have not even caught one in the last five years," he claimed.
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 11:27 am

tags #India #Nirav modi PNB scam #Politics #world

