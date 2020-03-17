App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 12:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress attacks govt for nominating ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered the advice of his late law minister before nominating Gogoi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
CJI Ranjan Gogoi
CJI Ranjan Gogoi

The Congress on Tuesday criticised the government for nominating former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha and used the remarks of former law minister Arun Jaitley on cooling off period for judges to attack it.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered the advice of his late law minister before nominating Gogoi.

"Did PM Modi consider the advice of his former colleague and Law Minister and Finance Minister, Late Sh. Arun Jaitley before recommending Ex-CJI, Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha," he asked on Twitter.

Close

"Justice Lokur rightly summarises it -: 'Has the last bastion fallen?'," Surjewala said in another tweet.

related news

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi also said that Modi could have adhered to the advice of Jaitley in this regard.

He also highlighted and shared the 2012 remarks of Jaitley on having a cooling off period for judges to head Tribunals.

"Modiji amitshahji hamari nahi to arun Jaitley ki to sun lijiye! Did he not speak and write against post retirement largesse to judges? Do u remember," he said citing Jaitley's comments.

"...Courts function on faith trust perception and faith. Each has taken a bad beating today," he said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 12:05 pm

tags #BJP in Rajya Sabha #Chief Justice of India #Congress #India #Politics #Ranjan Gogoi

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Govt bans travellers from Philippines, Malaysia & Afghanistan till March 31

Govt bans travellers from Philippines, Malaysia & Afghanistan till March 31

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.