Congress attacks BJP for not taking action against the Chinese build-up

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST

The Congress attacked the ruling BJP for living in denial mode even as the Chinese chewed up more and more Indian territory, built permanent fortifications on the border, and blocked the Indian Army’s access to patrolling points

Congress leader Pawan Khera.

Hours after the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, said that the Indian Army was ready to deal with any situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Congress, on December 12, accused the BJP-led union government of not making any progress towards restoring the status quo ante on the northern borders.

General Pande also said that the situation on the northern borders was stable, but unpredictable. He added that the troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were a strong presence that would defeat any evil design of the adversary in a firm and resolute manner.

Quoting news reports of the year 2022, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said that there had been repeated instances of aggression by Chinese troops along the LAC, which had also carried out significant construction works along the border.

“China continues to block India’s access to five patrolling points up to the Y-junction in the Depsang Plains – PP10, PP11, PP11A, PP12, and PP13 – along Raki Nalla. Indian patrols are also denied access to Demchok Nalla,” said Khera.

National security and territorial integrity had been challenged by China every month in 2022, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khera added.

“The Chinese build-up next to Pangong Tso, which includes the building of a PLA divisional headquarter, an army garrison, shelters for artillery, anti-aircraft guns, armoured personnel carriers, the construction of a new radome (a dome which houses a radar) and two high frequency microwave towers, pose a direct threat to India,” alleged Khera. He said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had posed various questions about the Chinese build up, but the ruling BJP had not allowed any discussion in Parliament.