Congress attacks BJP for not taking action against the Chinese build-up

Congress leader Pawan Khera.

Hours after the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, said that the Indian Army was ready to deal with any situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Congress, on December 12, accused the BJP-led union government of not making any progress towards restoring the status quo ante on the northern borders.

General Pande also said that the situation on the northern borders was stable, but unpredictable. He added that the troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were a strong presence that would defeat any evil design of the adversary in a firm and resolute manner.

Quoting news reports of the year 2022, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said that there had been repeated instances of aggression by Chinese troops along the LAC, which had also carried out significant construction works along the border.

“China continues to block India’s access to five patrolling points up to the Y-junction in the Depsang Plains – PP10, PP11, PP11A, PP12, and PP13 – along Raki Nalla. Indian patrols are also denied access to Demchok Nalla,” said Khera.

National security and territorial integrity had been challenged by China every month in 2022, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khera added.

“The Chinese build-up next to Pangong Tso, which includes the building of a PLA divisional headquarter, an army garrison, shelters for artillery, anti-aircraft guns, armoured personnel carriers, the construction of a new radome (a dome which houses a radar) and two high frequency microwave towers, pose a direct threat to India,” alleged Khera. He said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had posed various questions about the Chinese build up, but the ruling BJP had not allowed any discussion in Parliament.

“Since 2014, Prime Minister Modi has met his Chinese counterpart 18 times and we have had 17 rounds of military level talks, but on ground the reality is different,” Khera added.

``Despite the supreme sacrifice of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley and India losing thousands of square kilometres of territory in eastern Ladakh, Chinese imports have increased by 45 percent, Chinese companies have donated to the PM Cares fund, and currently, 3,560 Indian companies have Chinese directors,’’ elaborated Khera.

He said the Modi government continued to give a clean chit to China and maintained that “no one has entered our territory.”