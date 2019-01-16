Congress attacks BJP for 'brazen attempt' to destabilise Karnataka govt

The Congress on January 16 slammed the BJP for its "brazen attempt" to destabilise the party's coalition government with JDS in Karnataka.

A political crisis is brewing in the state, where two Independent MLAs on January 15 withdrew support to the seven-month-old ministry amid trading of poaching charges by the ruling coalition and BJP.

The BJP's Karnataka MLAs have been camping at a resort in Haryana in an "effort to thwart any poaching attempt" by the ruling JDS-Congress coalition.

"The entire confusion has been created by the BJP. Was that really required? They did it brazenly throwing morality and ethics to the wind. It is shameful and disgusting," Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao told PTI.

Blaming prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah for the current political crisis is Karnataka, Rao said the party under their aegis has become "anti-constitutional."

"The topic for discussion should not be the stability of our government but what BJP has reduced to under Modi and Amit Shah. The BJP today has become an anti-constitutional party. "It is misusing the government machinery to threaten the MLAs and their rivals," he alleged.

Allaying fears over the stability of the Congress-JDS dispensation, Rao said, "All our MLAs are intact and nobody is going anywhere. They are all with us together." The party has taken measures to address whatever grievances some people have but all the MLAs are very much in the party and nobody is going away, he added.

After two MLAs-- R Shankar and H Nagesh-- withdrew their support to the government on January 15, rumour mill has been agog that the government's fall was imminent as many other Congress MLAs may follow suit and resign from their respective constituencies. Despite claims that all the MLAs were with the party, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Umesh Jadhav remained incommunicado.

Congress spokesperson Subhash Agarwal said these two MLAs may not be in touch at this moment but they were very much in the party. "Our party is stable. Those two MLAs withdrawing support is of no consequence.