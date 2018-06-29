App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 08:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress asks Modi to follow Kabir's teachings; hits out at not covering head at mausoleum

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said Sant Kabir preached Hindu-Muslim unity and worked towards uniting people of all religions and faiths, while Modi and the BJP were dividing the society.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to poet-saint Kabir Das's village in Uttar Pradesh, and hoped that he would "change his track" by "uniting" people instead of "dividing" them, as preached by the 15th century poet.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said Sant Kabir preached Hindu-Muslim unity and worked towards uniting people of all religions and faiths, while Modi and the BJP were dividing the society.

"Modi ji has gone to the right place today. But Sant Kabir had a principle, but Modi ji has all his life worked against such principles. Kabir preached Hindu-Muslim unity and brought people of all religions and faiths together all his life, while Modi ji and the BJP have tried to create a wedge between religions," he told reporters.

"I pray that Modi ji draws inspiration from Sant Kabir and changes his track and hope he follows the path shown by Kabir. Otherwise, his (Modi's) history is of dividing religions and not uniting them," he said.

related news

Tiwari also lamented that Modi did not cover his head when he paid obeisance at Kabir's 'mazar' in Maghar village in Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh today.

The Congress leader said whenever one visits a place like this, a head gear is worn as a mark of respect.

Tiwari also hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for reportedly refusing to wear a skull cap at the Kabir mausoleum.

"The skull cap was given to him as he was going to the 'mazar' of Kabir in order to cover his head. It would have been better if Yogi Adityanath had covered his head even by a handkerchief," he said.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 07:35 am

tags #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.