Congress asks its leaders to stick to official party stance on Article 370 after Digvijaya Singh's remark stirs row

Digvijaya Singh

The Congress on June 13 asked its leaders to follow the official party stance on the abrogation of Article 370, after Digvijaya Singh's remarks on the issue.

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera said the party's official stance on Jammu & Kashmir was stated in the Congress Working Committee's resolution on August 6, 2019, PTI reported.

"The Congress Party has clearly stated its position on Jammu and Kashmir, in its resolution of August 6, 2019 of the Congress Working Committee. This is the only official stance of the party. This is the only stance of the party. And I urge and request all senior leaders to refer to the same," Khera said, as quoted by the news agency.

Article 370, which had granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated on August 5, 2019. The state was bifurcated into two union Territories - Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a leaked Clubhouse chat, Singh said that the Congress will have to "relook" the decision to revoke Article 370, a remark that drew a sharp response from the BJP.

He made the remarks during a conversation with Shahzeb Jillani, a Pakistan-based journalist currently residing in Germany.

"Democracy was not there in Kashmir when they revoked Article 370, 'insaniyat' was not there as they had put everyone behind bars. Meanwhile, 'Kashmiriyat' is something that is the fundamentals of secularism. Because in a Muslim-majority state there was a Hindu king and both worked together. In fact, the reservation in Kashmir was given to Kashmiri pandits, therefore, the decision of revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of J&K, is a sad decision. And the Congress party will certainly have to relook at this issue," Singh said, as quoted by News18.com.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra had asked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to clarify their stance on Article 370.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that Pakistan and Congress leadership are "on the same pedestal".

"Once in power, Congress will relook on abrogation of Article 370 - Digvijaya Singh. Pak & Congress leadership are on same pedestal - poor governance, low credibility, bleak future & yet dream about freeing Kashmir from India. Birds of the same feather flock together!" Shekhawat tweeted.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh's response Singh's comments were also along similar lines.

"Congress's first love is Pakistan. Digvijay Singh conveyed Rahul Gandhi's message to Pakistan. Congress will help Pakistan in grabbing Kashmir," Singh tweeted.

Responding tho the BJP's attack, Singh tweeted, "Illiterates cannot understand the difference between shall and consider."