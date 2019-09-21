App
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress appoints Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson

Until a few months ago, Shrinate was a TV journalist

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress on September 21 appointed Supriya Shrinate, who was the party's candidate from Maharajganj in the Lok Sabha polls, as a spokesperson.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson of All India Congress Committee, a statement issued by the party's communication department chief Randeep Surjewala said.

Until a few months ago, Shrinate was a TV journalist. She is the daughter of former Congress MP Harsh Vardhan.

She lost to BJP's Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha polls from Maharajganj. Her father Harsh Vardhan was a two-time MP from the seat.

First Published on Sep 21, 2019 11:59 am

tags #India #Politics

