    Politics

    Congress appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC in-charge of students' wing

    PTI
    July 06, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST
    Kanhaiya Kumar

    The Congress on Thursday appointed former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar as the AICC in-charge of its students' wing.

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC in-charge of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) with immediate effect, according to a statement issued by KC Venugopal, the Congress general secretary organisation. The NSUI is headed by Neeraj Kunadan.

    Kumar had participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and walked the entire distance from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

    first published: Jul 6, 2023 05:53 pm