    Congress appoints Jairam Ramesh as new AICC media incharge, Randeep Surjewala relieved

    With Jairam Ramesh's appointment, Congress's Rajya Sabha member of parliament (MP) Randeep Singh Surjewala has been relieved of the charge that he had been handling for many years now.

    June 16, 2022 / 10:54 PM IST
    Jairam Ramesh (Image: Reuters)

    Congress on June 16 appointed former union minister Jairam Ramesh as the new incharge of communication, publicity, and media, including social and digital media, with immediate effect.

    With the new appointment, Congress's Rajya Sabha member of parliament (MP) Randeep Singh Surjewala has been relieved of the charge that he had been handling for many years now.

    "Congress President has appointed Jairam Ramesh as AICC general secretary in charge of communication, publicity, and media including social and digital media with immediate effect," the Congress party said in a statement signed by general secretary, KC Venugopal.

    Jairam Ramesh

    Surjewala will, however, continue as Congress general secretary, Karnataka, according to the statement.

    Jairam, 68, former Union minister of environment and rural development in the Congress-led UPA is also chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha. He was re-elected to the Upper House from Karnataka in the just-concluded biennial elections.

    REAS | Rahul Gandhi requests ED to defer questioning citing Sonia Gandhi's health

    The move comes at a time when the Congress party has been protesting across the country over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering allegations linked to the National Herald newspaper. Sources said Surjewala has been deemed unable to defend Rahul Gandhi during the protests by the Congress party workers that even witnessed arson at some places.

    The National Herald case dates back to 2012 when a complaint was filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in a trial court alleging financial irregularities by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others during the acquisition of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) — publisher of the National Herald newspaper — by the Gandhi family-owned Young Indian Pvt Limited (YIL) in 2010. Swamy also informed about the notice on social media.

    The allegation is that Congress leaders were involved in cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of AJL by YIL, as assets worth crores of rupees had been transferred to YIL. Swamy alleged that YIL took over the assets of the National Herald, the defunct print media outlet, in a malicious manner to gain profit and assets worth Rs 2,000 crore.
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 10:43 pm
