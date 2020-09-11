Congress appoints AICC general secretaries, in-charges; Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge dropped

Congress on September 11 appointed general secretaries and in-charges for the All India Congress Committee.



Senior Congress leaders, including Gulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Moti Lal Vohra, Luzenio Falerio, Mallikarjun Kharge have, however, been dropped from the list of general secretaries.

Azad was one of the signatories on the 'dissident' letter sent to Sonia Gandhi by over 20 party leaders that had caused a furore within the Grand Old Party last month.