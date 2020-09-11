172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|congress-appoints-aicc-general-secretaries-in-charges-ghluam-nabi-azad-mallikarjun-kharge-dropped-5829081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress appoints AICC general secretaries, in-charges; Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge dropped

Azad was one of the signatories on the 'dissident' letter sent to Sonia Gandhi by over 20 party leaders that had caused a furore within the Grand Old Party last month.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Congress on September 11 appointed general secretaries and in-charges for the All India Congress Committee.

Senior Congress leaders, including Gulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Moti Lal Vohra, Luzenio Falerio, Mallikarjun Kharge have, however, been dropped from the list of general secretaries.

Close
Azad was one of the signatories on the 'dissident' letter sent to Sonia Gandhi by over 20 party leaders that had caused a furore within the Grand Old Party last month.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 09:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.