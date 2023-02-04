English
    Congress announces first list of 21 candidates for Nagaland assembly polls

    The list was released after a meeting of the Central Election Committee, headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

    PTI
    February 04, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST
    Representative Image

    The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 21 candidates for the Nagaland assembly polls, fielding its state unit chief K Therie from Dimapur-I.

    ”The Central Election Committee of the Congress has selected the candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative assembly of Nagaland,” an official statement said.Among the other candidates in the party’s first list are S Amento Chisti from Dimapur II (ST), V Lasuh from Dimapur III (ST), Akavi Zhimomi from Ghaspani-I and Rosy Thomas from Tenning (ST).

    Assembly elections in Nagaland will be held on February 27 and the results declared on March 2. The last date for filing of nominations is February 7.