Congress announces candidates for Rampur, Navsari and Kachchh seats

The Congress night announce three more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, pitting Sanjay Kapoor against BJP's Jaya Prada in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur constituency.

Its Central Election Committee said Dharmesh Bhimbhai Patel will be the party's nominee from Navsari in Gujarat, while Naresh Maheshwari will be its candidate from Kachchh, a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes.

