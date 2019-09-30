Congress announces candidates for bypolls in Gujarat, Bihar, UP, Rajasthan

The Congress released a list of its candidates for bypolls to a Lok Sabha seat and various Assembly constituencies in Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved proposals for the candidature of Ashok Kumar for Samastipur-SC Lok Sabha constituency," a party statement said.

She has also approved the candidatures of Sayeeda Banu from the Kishanganj Assembly seat in Bihar, Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa in Rajasthan, Harendra Mirdha from the Khinwsar Assembly constituency in Rajasthan and Mannu Devi for the Balha-SC Assembly segment in Uttar Pradesh, it added.

In another statement, the party said Gandhi has approved the candidatures of four nominees for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly bypolls.

The grand old party will field Gulabsinh Pirabhai Rajput from the Tharad seat, Patel Jasubhai Shivabhai from Bayad, Dharmendrabhai Shantilal Patel from Amraiwadi and Chauhan Gulabsinh Somsinh from Lunawada in Gujarat.