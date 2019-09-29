App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2019 06:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress announces candidates for bypolls in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress released a list of its candidates on September 29 for bypolls to a Lok Sabha seat and various Assembly constituencies in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved proposals for the candidature of Ashok Kumar for Samastipur-SC Lok Sabha constituency," a party statement said.

She has also approved the candidatures of Sayeeda Banu from the Kishanganj Assembly seat in Bihar, Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa in Rajasthan, Harendra Mirdha from the Khinwsar Assembly constituency in Rajasthan and Mannu Devi for the Balha-SC Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, it added.

First Published on Sep 29, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #India #Politics

