Congress and Rahul Gandhi stood with those who raised anti-India slogans: BJP

The BJP Friday alleged that the Congress stood with those who raised anti-India slogans, days after police filed a chargesheet in a sedition case against former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani also dared Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to repeat in public the slogans that Kumar and other accused had allegedly raised in JNU.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office, Irani said, "On the one hand the BJP-led central government resolves to ensure a strong India, a resurgent India. On the other hand, the Congress continues to support the forces which proclaimed on the streets of the national capital 'Bharat Tere Tukde Hongae' (India will break up)."

She also alleged that a Congress leader "hid behind" a fig leaf of how sedition is looked upon but did not pay heed that there was a criminal conspiracy and an attempt to riot among those who spoke against India and its interest.

Earlier, Congress leader Kapil Sibal had said the sedition law should be scrapped as those in power are "manipulating" it. He also called for a change in the government to save the country.

"...but just because the Congress leader has a venomous approach towards the honorable prime minister, they would rather side with 'break the country forces' then contribute towards making a new India," she said.

Irani alleged that Rahul Gandhi publicly stood with those who raised anti-India slogans .

"The Congress chief has publicly stood with such forces, publicly supported the statement of 'Bharat Tere Tukde Hongae'. As citizens of this country let us ask the Congress president and the party, do they have the guts to stand in public places and repeat that slogan against India and interests of the nation," she said.

Slogans against India were allegedly raised during a procession in JNU in February 2016. Delhi Police earlier this week filed a chargesheet in the case.

On a question on Congress leader BK Hariprasad's remarks against BJP chief Amit Shah, who is suffering from swine flu, Irani said whenever the Congress has made false accusations and ridiculed Shah, he has only emerged stronger and strengthened the party.

On a question on four nuns who supported another nun allegedly raped by a Jalandhar bishop and were directed to leave their convent in Kerala, Irani attacked the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.