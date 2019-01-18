App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress and Rahul Gandhi stood with those who raised anti-India slogans: BJP

BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani also dared Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to repeat in public the slogans that Kumar and other accused had allegedly raised in JNU.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani
Whatsapp

The BJP Friday alleged that the Congress stood with those who raised anti-India slogans, days after police filed a chargesheet in a sedition case against former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani also dared Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to repeat in public the slogans that Kumar and other accused had allegedly raised in JNU.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office, Irani said, "On the one hand the BJP-led central government resolves to ensure a strong India, a resurgent India. On the other hand, the Congress continues to support the forces which proclaimed on the streets of the national capital 'Bharat Tere Tukde Hongae' (India will break up)."

She also alleged that a Congress leader "hid behind" a fig leaf of how sedition is looked upon but did not pay heed that there was a criminal conspiracy and an attempt to riot among those who spoke against India and its interest.

related news

Earlier, Congress leader Kapil Sibal had said the sedition law should be scrapped as those in power are "manipulating" it. He also called for a change in the government to save the country.

"...but just because the Congress leader has a venomous approach towards the honorable prime minister, they would rather side with 'break the country forces' then contribute towards making a new India," she said.

Irani alleged that Rahul Gandhi publicly stood with those who raised anti-India slogans .

"The Congress chief has publicly stood with such forces, publicly supported the statement of 'Bharat Tere Tukde Hongae'. As citizens of this country let us ask the Congress president and the party, do they have the guts to stand in public places and repeat that slogan against India and interests of the nation," she said.

Slogans against India were allegedly raised during a procession in JNU in February 2016. Delhi Police earlier this week filed a chargesheet in the case.

On a question on Congress leader BK Hariprasad's remarks against BJP chief Amit Shah, who is suffering from swine flu, Irani said whenever the Congress has made false accusations and ridiculed Shah, he has only emerged stronger and strengthened the party.

On a question on four nuns who supported another nun allegedly raped by a Jalandhar bishop and were directed to leave their convent in Kerala, Irani attacked the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 09:13 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Kanhaiya Kumar #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.