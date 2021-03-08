Congress ally in Jharkhand, JMM's Hemant Soren likely to campaign for Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren is likely to campaign for Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.

The development assumes significance as the JMM is in an alliance partner with the Congress in Jharkhand while in West Bengal, the grand old party has tied up with the Left and the Indian Secular Front to fight against the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

The West Bengal chief minister had on March 6 requested Soren to campaign for her in the poll-bound state. While Hemant Soren is willing to campaign for Mamta Banerjee, JMM chief Shibu Soren will, however, take a final call on the decision, according to reports.

Many border districts of north West Bengal have a sizeable tribal population and most of the workers in the state's tea gardens are from Jharkhand, hence Mamata Banerjee’s request seeking Jharkhand CM’s help.

Chief minister Soren was quoted by Economic Times saying that JMM had a stake in West Bengal and the common aim was to stop BJP at any cost.

Mamata Banerjee has already received support from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the Assembly polls.

“Though we used to contest on some of the seats in West Bengal, the way BJP is targeting Mamta Banerjee, we are mulling on supporting her in the upcoming Assembly elections. Party workers have opined that the centre is misusing its power to defeat Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and hence it is high time that she may be lent support,” NCP chief Pawar said in Ranchi on March 7. NCP is also an alliance partner of the Congress along with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Sources said Pawar and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav were instrumental in persuading Soren to back Mamata Banerjee, instead of fielding candidates in the elections. Soren is likely to campaign in Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, and Midnapore seats going to polls in the first two phases

West Bengal election is witnessing a high-stakes battle between ruling TMC and the BJP with chief minister Mamata Banerjee is facing a tough challenge from the latter amid a series of defections from her Trinamool Congress to the saffron party.

The election for the 294 assembly seats will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 2 along with the results of assembly polls Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

In the 2016 assembly elections, the TMC had come to power the second time by bagging 211 of the 294 seats. Congress had won 44 seats and the CPM 26 seats. The BJP could win only 3 seats.