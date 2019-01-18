App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 08:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress alleges Vyapam-like scam in Goa

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar claimed that the recruitment process is plagued by nepotism and corruption.

Representative Image
Representative Image
The Congress alleged on January 17 that a 'Vyapam' kind of scam has taken place in government recruitment in Goa.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar claimed that the recruitment process is plagued by nepotism and corruption.

Vyapam, the Madhya Pradesh government agency which conducts examinations for admissions to professional courses as well as for government recruitment, was rocked by a major corruption scandal a few years ago.

Chodankar alleged that in Goa, candidates who are close to ministers were being selected while meritorious ones are being left out.

The Congress leader alleged that in the recent recruitment in the Health and Electricity Departments, those who were from the constituencies of the concerned ministers were favoured.

This was "another Vyapam scam in making", he alleged, seeking a probe by the Crime Branch.
