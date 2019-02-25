App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress aims to install welfare govt at Centre in 2019, in UP in 2022

Speaking to reporters in Jhansi during a brief stopover, party general secretary and in-charge of west UP Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "The Congress is going to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with full strength in UP. We are going to win the faith of people."

The Congress said it aims to install a welfare-oriented government at the Centre in 2019 and a similar government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

Speaking to reporters in Jhansi during a brief stopover, party general secretary and in-charge of west UP Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "The Congress is going to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with full strength in UP. We are going to win the faith of people."

"Our mission is to establish a welfare government at the Centre in 2019, and at the same time, the party's endeavour in 2022 will be to install a welfare-oriented government in Uttar Pradesh."
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 08:29 am

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

